House fire

Hi there, I am starting this fundraiser to help our family friend with the loss of her and her son's home due to a fire. It is a complete loss including one of their cats. Cherry and her son Ryan not only lost their home and their cat but also had both of their vehicles melted in the driveway due to the heat and flames. Cherry has been traveling over 400 miles a week to help transition her elderly mother into a nursing home, due to that new expense Cherry wasn't able to afford home insurance anymore and cancelled it for the time being and insured her vehicle instead, while helping her mother. Cherry is on a fixed income with being on disability and her son works at Pizza Hut. Their whole life was in that house and now on top of medical bills, taking care of family and trying to live life the best they can, they are now faced with being homeless and starting from the ground up. Anything helps! They are both such bright, spirited, loving people who love and comfort everyone who needs it and now they could use support, love and kindness from others in this devastating time in their lives! Thank you and God Bless!