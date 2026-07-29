House Fund

Hello!





My name is Derrick Dinwiddie, and I am looking for a house for my family. I have a wife and an 8 month old daughter and currently, we are renting. However, our rent has gone up after our first year being here and we are wanting to look for a house, but we don't have the capital to put down anything for one. We are saving money slowly and we can make all our bills; we just aren't able to get the money for a downpayment.





We aren't looking for anything massive, something in the range of 150k and under. We can make payments on the house; we just can't present the cash to buy a house. We are planning on looking for a house near the end of the year and 10-15k is what we would like to have to put down on a house.





I want to make good financial decisions for my family and buying a house is a very good one, especially if we can get a mortgage that's less than our current rent. We ask that you prayerfully consider donating to us as every little bit helps.