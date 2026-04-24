HousingHelp4Homeless

We are a couple we met doing door to door. Once we realized it was scam and we were being labor trafficked we quit. They left us stranded in Detroit and a good Samaritan helped us get to Wisconsin. We have been homeless since then which was the end of September. He has job at Wingstop and I should be started at McDonald's soon but we need housing to be to go to work and not have to worry about all our things, being to shower and clean for work, or where we are laying our head at night.