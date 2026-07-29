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Hotel Stay

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byFelipe Webster

Fundraiser funds will be received by Felipe Webster

Hotel Stay

I'm an indigo child! I was given up to the state of Nevada when I was 12! Life has been nothing but challenges that I've struggled to overcome! At times I've questioned my very existence or if I have a purpose! The only valuable things in my life are my daughter 18 and my fur children, 3 dogs 2 kittens! I've only ever had myself to lean on and I can't anymore I need help! I've been living with my girlfriend at her parents house. Actually I sleep outside in a tent with my dogs and kittens because her father doesn't allow me to sleep in the house! He doesn't even let her sleep in the spare room that they have she sleeps on the couch! Im allowed to use toilet or cook a meal and sometimes play my Xbox! I rarely get to shower I have to ask permission so I get rashes and stink all the time! This is where it gets interesting! My girlfriend's father won a million dollars and kept it a secret from the family! He has spent almost all of his winnings at the casino and on his fancy car! He keeps his wife quiet and on his side by giving her a little bit of hush money! Well yesterday I confronted him cordially he didn't like what I had to say so now we are at the part where he's telling me to leave! I'm pretty sure he's obtaining a restraining order to get me to leave the property! All we wanted was some money for some food because he complains about us using his stuff or eating his scraps! All I've ever had in this life is the love of my girlfriend! Without her i would have given up a long time ago! She has said that if he forces me to leave she is coming with me! I don't want us to end up on the street! I have a tent but I'd rather stay in a hotel until we can both find work and save some money to get back on our feet! My dogs won't survive on the street or my kittens they will most likely run away! I just want a safe place for us all! I'm taking a leap of faith and hoping that all the unanswered prayers were just leading up to this one! I'd like to believe there's a God or a force out there looking out for me but with the way my life has been it's hard to believe in anything! So here I am putting my faith in humans that have stabbed me in my heart time and time again! I didn't ask for this life my egg donor should have made better life choices and maybe I wouldn't be in this predicament! Please if you can spare anything to help put us in a hotel for a few months don't hesitate! We are good kids with good heads on our shoulders! We don't drink or party! Our animals will always be our priority and main concern! We have been together for 10 plus years and didn't expect life to lead us where it has! Please help renew my faith in God and Good People!!

I'm Felipe I'm 37 and my girlfriend is Destiny 31! My pups Teto is 7, Falcor is 6, and Calithea is 1. Kittens Onyx and Willow are 7weeks!

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