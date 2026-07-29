Hot Meals for Venezuelan Survivors

On Wednesday, a double earthquake struck Venezuela, leaving hundreds of people, including children, without homes. Many survivors are now displaced, living on the streets and waiting for aid. The devastation has affected entire communities, and the need for support is urgent.





My uncle, Alvaro Santana, is a Chef with a catering business capable of preparing 100 to 500 meals a day. He is stepping up to help by cooking homestyle hot meals for the victims and first responders. With your support, Alvaro will purchase fresh, affordable food—chicken, rice, and vegetables—to create nourishing meals that bring comfort and hope to those who need it most.





These hot meals will be supplied to survivors who have lost their homes, including many children. They will also provide strength and a hot meal to first responders who have worked tirelessly, moving concrete and searching for survivors. We are asking for your help to make this possible. Your donation will directly support Alvaro’s efforts and make a real difference for families and first responders facing hardship after the earthquake.





Funds will be received from GiveSendGo to Penelope Farias, a trusted family member, our point of contact here in the United States. She is responsible for then distributing the entirety of the funds raised via Zelle transfer to Alvaro Santana in Venezuela to fund the project.



