Hosptial bill

I am reaching out for help during a very difficult time. Recently, I underwent an unexpected intestinal surgery that required urgent hospitalization and medical care. While I am grateful to be recovering, the procedure and hospital stay have left me with significant medical expenses that I am struggling to pay. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would help ease the burden of these hospital bills and allow me to focus on healing and recovery. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal to me. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this challenging season.