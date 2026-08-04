Hospital Fees for Uzma Javeed

Since last Summer of 2025, I had set up a GoFundMe for members of the Javeed family in Pakistan but has not been successful and have had to send my own money to them. I am setting up this GiftSendGo just for Uzma Javeed’s hospital payments as it has gotten to point where I am unable to afford being able to send my own savings to her and am asking for assistance and goodness of people’s hearts to help with these expanses. She was in hospital with extreme pain in her chest and red swelling. She will be in trouble if this amount is not payed for and costs will go up even more. She is from a Christian family in Renala Khurd district and they have suffered lots of persecution and some other members of family are unwilling to help them due to their Christian affiliation.