Hospital Bills for my Brother

My name is Katelynn, I have a little brother, Jackson age 10, who is in the hospital after a tragic car wreck. A drunk driver hit the side of their truck on the way home ending in my uncles passing and my brothers hospitalization. He has a few broken bones, whiplash, and a spinal injury that needs to be fixed with surgery. I am a student in collage and I cannot afford much right now. I’m low on money between paying bills, groceries and tuition. Please help me earn some money in order to help him get surgery so that maybe one day he can walk again.