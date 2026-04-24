Horse + vet + trailer fund

Help Me Chase My Dream

Hi everyone! My name is Evie and I have always dreamed of owning my own horse and competing while learning the responsibility and dedication that come with caring for such an amazing animal. Horses have been a huge part of my life, and having one of my own would mean the world to me.

I am raising money to help purchase a horse, cover important expenses such as veterinary bills, feed, farrier care, and tack, and eventually save for a safe horse trailer so I can transport my horse to shows, lessons, and events. Owning a horse is a big commitment, and l am prepared to work hard and do my part, but the costs add up quickly.

Any donation, big or small, will help me get closer to making this dream a reality. Your support will not only help provide a loving home for a horse but will also help me continue growing in the sport and learning valuable life lessons about responsibility, hard work, and perseverance.

Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me turn this dream into reality. Even if you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean so much.

With gratitude,

Evie LaFleur

Goal: Raise funds for a horse, veterinary care, supplies, and a horse trailer to safely travel and participate in events.