Horb & Byler v Purdue

My name is Alexander Horb and my lawyer is Philip A. Byler, and we’ve been fighting Purdue University in court for over eight years ever since they ripped my future away. I was unjustly suspended after a Title IX school investigation found me guilty of baseless accusations while shamelessly violating my right to due process. Consequently, my dream to join the Navy and serve my country was shot. My life since has been largely focused with Mr. Byler on the following legal struggle that ensued.
Our lawsuit has long been referred to as “Doe v Purdue” until recently, when a new precedent against anonymity in Title IX cases was established at the 7th Circuit Court last year. Now the case is officially "Horb v Purdue", and Phil has been instrumental to every step of this case. We would never have made it this far without his fierce fighting spirit and financial consideration towards me. I often feel that he is more than I deserve. The picture of us above was taken late 2023 after a combination of overwhelming case work and personal factors took a serious toll on Phil’s health, hospitalizing him for several days and delaying legal proceedings. He has been battling cancer during his time representing me and has undergone multiple brain operations in the past year alone—all without a single complaint. He is not only a great man but a superb lawyer, and I am proud to call him my friend. Regardless of the outcome, I am eternally grateful for his support and inspiration in my life over these past eight years.
The purpose of this campaign is twofold. First, we are looking to raise enough money to support us through trial. If we can make it to trial in strong financial shape, we are confident that we will win. Purdue’s treatment of me has been and continues to be unjust, and we just don’t see a jury siding against us. Considering our situation, we estimate minimum total costs at roughly $150,000. However, I have set our goal at $250,000 because expenses have shown to be wildly unpredictable at times. So what we’re asking for is roughly the equivalent fee of a single speech that Jordan Peterson gives at big institutions like Purdue.
The second purpose of this campaign is to help secure additional legal representation. Due to the state of Phil’s health struggles recently, the Court has respectfully told me I must have a lawyer in good health for the trial. As much as he really wants to, litigating a week-long trial is beyond Phil’s current physical capacity, and we are still uncertain when—or if—this will change. So we’re looking for another lawyer (or lawyers) that can help us cross the finish line. Following a recent continuance granted by our judge, we have until early April—roughly six weeks—to bring someone on board. They will have additional time to become fully acquainted with the details—a process in which Phil can still assist. We are hoping that this campaign helps generate some leads in addition to raising the money necessary to win the lawsuit. Seeing the interest generated by a recent Daily Wire article published several days ago has given me some more confidence that we can do this. The link to that article can be found here; it summarizes some information relevant to the next section quite well. Thank you Ashe.
In spring 2016 during my freshman year, I was falsely accused by an ex-girlfriend—whom I had hardly heard from in months— who was intent on having me removed from the Navy ROTC unit we were both a part of at the time. After she complained to Navy staff, her complaint was forwarded by a third-party advocacy group to Purdue’s Title IX office. Beyond a single meeting with Title IX investigators and a dubious email that Purdue claims came from her later that summer, she had no further involvement. I was immediately barred from certain parts of campus she frequented, never given any opportunity to face my accuser or defend myself fairly, there were no formal hearings and I was never shown the investigation report. After that report was later revealed in the discovery phase of my lawsuit that followed, it became clear the school never had any intention of being fair with me. My innocence had been insulted the entire way through. Thanks Obama.
Purdue’s Title IX policy at the time actively prevented students in my position from viewing investigation details or any part of the school’s investigation report, and afforded us no due process rights during the investigation. For those reasons, much of the actual details of what Purdue did were only learned during the lawsuit’s discovery phase. Since then, Purdue has changed that policy and has faced numerous similar Title IX lawsuits, yet continues to deny any wrongdoing in their treatment of me. Additionally, Purdue argues to this day that my due process rights were “immaterial” to their investigation, and the magistrate judge who previously presided over our case ruled in Purdue’s favor—asserting that no one in my unique position, straddling both the school and the Navy, is entitled to due process rights. More details on that in the first update.
I was shocked when Purdue found me guilty on a ‘preponderance of evidence’ without any actual reasons provided, and then suspended me with no re-admission guarantee. Any potential readmission came with conditions that would force me to act as though I were guilty, and Purdue has since tried to fault me for not trying. Even upon appealing the decision, no further explanation was given, only that I was deemed a ‘non-credible witness’ without any justification. My reputation was ruined. Many people I considered friends stopped talking to me. Purdue’s suspension forced me to withdraw from the Navy ROTC program, completely derailing my dream of becoming a Navy SEAL. We were told that I would have little to no chance of entering the military thereafter. To this day, my permanent federal record with the Department of Defense reflects that wrongful suspension, effectively destroying my chances of becoming a military officer. With my ROTC scholarship gone, I could no longer afford school without going into debt. I did end up trying for several semesters at a different school but failed out academically after being unable to focus on my studies in light of the mental fallout and ongoing lawsuit.
After careful consideration with my family, we decided that we had to bring a lawsuit against Purdue. It was the only way we had left to fix my reputation, clear my records, and to find justice. We had no idea how hard this would be, but we have stuck together this whole time in spite of the things we have had to deal with. My parents did not deserve to see their savings and 401(k)s drained in an effort to clear my name from the wrongdoing of powerful bad actors, but they did not hesitate. I am very lucky to have them. I love all my family and will always be grateful for these people in my life that have helped me, in many cases far more than I have helped them. You know who you are—thank you.
Ahead, we face a Daubert hearing, trial, and several pending motions. Most of the groundwork is complete, with exhibits submitted and dates expected to be set after early April. We need counsel who can familiarize themselves with the material and litigate a trial effectively. Our experts are very smart, high integrity men that I am grateful to have on my side. They will tear Purdue to pieces in court, but they will need to be paid before that can finally happen. Part of the campaign funding is for them. The rest is meant for additional counsel and then anything else.
I don't want to delve too much into the personal impact this has had on me, but I will say a few words. Yeah, dealing with this case has really sucked. It’s been very difficult for me personally. It’s been very difficult for my family. I love my dad very much and hate hearing that he’s been having just as many sleepless nights worrying over this stuff as I have. He’s a very good man and doesn’t deserve that. I’ve had a hard time holding a job consistently, and for many years, especially early in the case, I struggled a lot. Fortunately, I have good people in my life that have helped me get to this point in one piece, but it hasn’t been easy.
We’ve been fighting dishonest people that wield large amounts of money to lie about me and hide the truth, and my own lawyer and good friend is battling severe cancer to the point that our judge had to step in and ask that I find additional counsel. Maybe it’s selfish, but I want my friend to get better without having to worry anymore about this, and I also don’t want the work we’ve done to go to waste. He deserves time to rest and recover, and frankly we deserve nothing short of complete justice for the terrible actions of Purdue. This case absolutely deserves to win.
It took me far too long to bring myself to write and post this campaign. Asking for help has never been my strong suit and I always prefer to figure things out without burdening others. Because to me, that’s what a man does. But the reality is that there are oftentimes situations and battles that require outside support to resolve and win, and right now we are in one of those battles. We really need some help right now. I really need help right now. I really believe we’ve come this far by the grace of God, and I am profoundly fortunate to have met and hired Mr. Byler, who has fought tooth and nail to get us this far. But right now we need more lawyers and we need funding, and I’m doing my best to ask for it. I also ask that you consider Phil’s health in your prayers. Of all the people I know, he is among the most deserving of a positive outcome, and giving up is not really in his nature anyway. Thank you.
Dear Colleague,
We are in the 8th year of Doe v. Purdue and it may be fairly asked why we continue to fight. It is important not to allow well financed institutions to overwhelm established constitutional and statutory rights of less powerful individuals such as my client. In July 2019 an all woman panel of the 7th Circuit upheld the complaint of denial of due process and sex discrimination brought by a male plaintiff, my client, who was a college freshman at the outset of this case. He was wrongfully suspended on false claims of sexual assault with no evidence, and denied the ability to defend himself from Purdue’s severely biased processes. Justice Barrett ruled that Purdue’s procedures did not provide due process. Indeed, the 7th Circuit ruled that what Purdue provided was less than what a high school student would get prior to getting suspended. The denial of due process was a predicate to the Title 9 rulings that found that sexual discrimination had permeated the disciplinary process. It may be asked were the two claims of denial of due process and sex discrimination necessary? The answer is unequivocally yes because the two claims were inextricably related. The rulings in Doe v. Purdue were precedent setting for both due process and Title 9 cases. Catherine DeVos, then Secretary of Education under the first Trump administration, relied explicitly upon Doe v. Purdue for formulating and then promulgating due process infused procedures for Title 9 cases as promulgated in the Code of Federal Regulations after being put through the notice and comment provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act.
The salutary reforms did meet opposition from the Biden officials who were carryovers from the Obama administration. Thus it has been necessary to continue to fight for constitutional due process rights because of aggressive litigation by universities to resist the reforms in the law. In the Doe v Purdue case it meant years of scorched earth litigation highly antagonistic to the individual student. The plaintiff in Doe v. Purdue had lost his position in ROTC and his scholarship solely because of the university disciplinary decision. Purdue tried to blame the suspension and ROTC loss of scholarship on the Navy even though the Navy ROTC commander disavowed any finding of sexual misconduct on plaintiff’s part and stated he relied entirely on the Purdue disciplinary process findings. Without his scholarship, plaintiff was no longer able to afford Purdue and attend classes.
A further consequence of the Purdue disciplinary decision was to classify plaintiff with a permanent Federal record that firmly established plaintiff’s stigma plus, entitling him to due process in the disciplinary process. This has not stopped Purdue from going so far as to argue that the provision of due process is irrelevant in their disciplinary processes with students.
We were forced to move for recusal of then Magistrate Judge Kolar because, among other serious concerns, he reversed Justice Barrett on the due process claim, ignoring her directive in the 2019 Mandate. After his unexpected nomination to the Seventh Circuit by the Biden administration, the end result for us was the same as recusal, which has much improved our outlook heading into trial.
On top of these legal developments is Purdue’s unconscionable attack and assault on the individual plaintiff that included accessing the notes of his private mental health counselor, deposing his parents and subjecting him to personal attack by Purdue’s attorney, to name a few.
The struggle in Doe v. Purdue presents a critically important case for Due Process rights and Title 9 protections for the sound development of law in education.
Respectfully submitted,
Philip A. Byler
February 25th, 2025
Here you can find further details regarding discovery, summary judgment & reconsideration, etc, mostly events from 2019-2023. I am doing my best to focus on and highlight the most important parts.
The past eight years were a roller coaster. Our first judge dismissed the case, claiming there were no grounds for Title IX or Due Process claims. Upon appeal, an all-female panel led by then-Judge Amy Barrett unanimously agreed that we had standing to sue on both counts. They said “Purdue’s process fell short of what even a high school must provide to a student facing a days-long suspension” and cited Purdue’s refusal to provide me with any evidence for their decision that I was guilty (there wasn’t any). The Seventh Circuit allowed our lawsuit to proceed on grounds for Title IX and Due Process, and directed the district court to “consider expungement on remand”, essentially giving the opinion that Purdue’s mistakes should be corrected. This ruling by Justice Barrett at the Seventh Circuit was considered so strong and so impactful, that the first Trump Administration’s Secretary of Education Betsy Devos cited it as one of the key Title IX decisions that helped them restructure Title IX at the time. After this decision moved us back to the district court level, we were then assigned a new judge.
I want to preface the following section by clarifying that I am not aiming to crusade against a judge we found unjust; rather, his actions and rulings have significantly shaped this lawsuit and are essential to understanding the mess this case has become. What I want more than anything is to clear my name and get justice for the wrongdoings against me, and to hopefully provide a strong reference to other men (and in some cases women) that have also been forced to the courts for similar Title IX and/or Due Process situations. As I have learned over the past decade fighting alongside Phil, Title IX in this country is profoundly flawed, and we both firmly believe winning this lawsuit would help bring much needed balance to this area of law.
After a resounding win on appeal, returning to the district court under newly assigned Judge Kolar was met with what we perceived as a gross miscarriage of justice. We spent the next 4 years through discovery, summary judgment, and nearly trial with a judge that felt to us like a mouthpiece for Purdue, giving them concessions at every turn and being anything but fair with Phil and I through various motions and rulings. The judge enabled Purdue to go scorched earth on my private life in discovery, as they attempted to find dirt on me. One of their long-standing tactics has been to attack me personally and go after unrelated personal parts of my life. They demanded everything from the content of my social media accounts to my private health history, and the judge went so far as to rule that HIPAA law did not apply to private mental health counseling sessions in the years following my suspension. He permitted Purdue to not only examine highly sensitive counseling notes but also to depose my private mental health counselor about those notes after almost bankrupting the clinic as they attempted to fight back and protect my privacy with what little they had.
The judge also ruled that I had spoiled evidence concerning some missing social media content, despite not meeting the three requisites for a spoliation ruling. Instead, he cited pure baseless speculation in place of actual relevance and ordered that I pay Purdue roughly $30,000 for the legal time that they demanded be invested in that rabbit hole of unrelated information. As reflected in their exhibits list submitted 2 months ago, Purdue does not intend to actually use any of my social media as evidence at trial because absolutely none of it was ever relevant, contradicting that judge’s own opinion in their favor.
On the flip side of discovery, we learned that Purdue’s secretive investigation report claimed that I admitted to wrongdoing, which was categorically untrue. Upon deposition, Purdue’s own investigators admitted that there was no admission of guilt anywhere in the evidence collected. Purdue’s Dean Sermershein further concluded that even if my story was true, she would have also considered the touching of my then girlfriend on the knee in her sleep as sexual assault. Absurd. Purdue’s investigators have no official recordings of anything, only hand written notes. Almost none of what I had submitted in my own defense factored into their conclusion that I was a “non credible witness”. My list of over 30 character references had been completely disregarded. The 130+ page text message history I submitted, mostly disregarded except for several cherry-picked messages that Purdue claims reference the accusations (they don’t). Evidence from those same text messages that showed an ongoing relationship between me and the accuser in spite of the provided accusations' timeline, disregarded. Evidence of my accuser’s emotional instability shown in both the text messages and a suicide attempt report, disregarded. Testimony from my roommate, disregarded. Her friend’s inconsistent testimony and now perjury-filled deposition, endorsed. Despite being the “credible witness”, she had many inconsistencies in her story and clearly questionable motives, which were all conveniently overlooked by Purdue’s investigators. A strangely worded letter that Purdue claims came from her over the summer during my appeal process has no recorded chain of custody. It became very clear in discovery why Purdue had no problem sharing their investigation report with seemingly everyone but me.
Perhaps the most troubling rulings came during the Summary Judgment and Reconsideration phases. Judge Kolar endorsed Purdue’s argument that my right to due process—and my loss of occupational liberty—hinged on a self-stigmatization theory that had already been expressly rejected at the Seventh Circuit by Judge Barrett, who now sits on the Supreme Court. Purdue here again claimed that because I signed a document permitting the Navy (who was an equivalent to my employer at the time) to simply observe the school’s actions as they conducted their investigation, I stigmatized myself and therefore forfeited any due process claim I had. Judge Kolar then treated it unfairly, despite our best efforts. He endorsed Purdue’s dishonest portrayal that I “voluntarily authorized” the Navy via that document signing (a phrase changed to “legally obligated” in Reconsideration but still already considered by Barrett), even though I was indeed obligated to do so—a point that Judge Barrett specifically acknowledged in her opinion years earlier in the appeal process.
Despite our disagreement with that whole argument’s frame of reference, we were still able to provide direct Navy ROD citations (the equivalent of law in the military) in our Reconsideration motion. We also cited an opposing precedent already established in a near-identical case against the very same school with the very same legal representation in the exact same district - something Purdue failed to acknowledge at all despite the obvious conflict of interest. Judge Kolar not only refused to change his mind, he completely ignored the contrary precedent in his Reconsideration opinion and overlooked Purdue’s failure to acknowledge it. He has since been promoted to the Seventh Circuit Court by the Biden administration, prompting another judge to take over the case as we approach trial. As we believe this was a severely erroneous decision, we are currently contesting it via a reinstatement motion filed with the current judge. We are hopeful that this will turn out more favorably here.
For many years, Purdue also maintained multiple dishonest narratives, many revolving around the Navy. They have attempted to conceal and deny the fact that it was solely their actions that impacted my future opportunities in the Navy. Purdue claimed for years that the Navy conducted their own independent investigation and found me guilty, which was completely untrue. After the discovery process proved this argument untenable, Purdue then tried to fault me for not having the Navy conduct their own independent investigation. Absolutely absurd. They claimed the Navy only knew about the investigation because of my authorization, despite the facts that my accuser was also with the Navy and went to the Navy before anyone else. They have tried over and over to pin the blame on the Navy for the consequences of their own actions, but that’s just not reality.
Purdue has so far faced no repercussions for their long history of dishonesty in the legal filings. They have lied about the existence of my disciplinary records with the school, threatening to call the police on my father and lawyer in a deposition that they requested after he refuted their lies on that point. Purdue has tried to fault me for not continuing schooling or military elsewhere, as though my ongoing lawsuit with them doesn't impact my life. They have lied about my own legal counsel history. They have gone so far as to imply that I am in fact a rapist, despite the false allegations against me never once mentioning rape. They have lied and lied and lied, and we are all beyond sick and tired of it. They have shown over and over that they care more about money than they care about right and wrong, and I have had to spend nearly a decade of my life dealing with this abhorrent behavior. It needs to stop.
Chronologically, “The Road Ahead” section on the main page comes next.
