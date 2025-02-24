Horb & Byler v Purdue





My name is Alexander Horb and my lawyer is Philip A. Byler, and we’ve been fighting Purdue University in court for over eight years ever since they ripped my future away. I was unjustly suspended after a Title IX school investigation found me guilty of baseless accusations while shamelessly violating my right to due process. Consequently, my dream to join the Navy and serve my country was shot. My life since has been largely focused with Mr. Byler on the following legal struggle that ensued.



Our lawsuit has long been referred to as “Doe v Purdue” until recently, when a new precedent against anonymity in Title IX cases was established at the 7th Circuit Court last year. Now the case is officially "Horb v Purdue", and Phil has been instrumental to every step of this case. We would never have made it this far without his fierce fighting spirit and financial consideration towards me. I often feel that he is more than I deserve. The picture of us above was taken late 2023 after a combination of overwhelming case work and personal factors took a serious toll on Phil’s health, hospitalizing him for several days and delaying legal proceedings. He has been battling cancer during his time representing me and has undergone multiple brain operations in the past year alone—all without a single complaint. He is not only a great man but a superb lawyer, and I am proud to call him my friend. Regardless of the outcome, I am eternally grateful for his support and inspiration in my life over these past eight years.



The purpose of this campaign is twofold. First, we are looking to raise enough money to support us through trial. If we can make it to trial in strong financial shape, we are confident that we will win. Purdue’s treatment of me has been and continues to be unjust, and we just don’t see a jury siding against us. Considering our situation, we estimate minimum total costs at roughly $150,000. However, I have set our goal at $250,000 because expenses have shown to be wildly unpredictable at times. So what we’re asking for is roughly the equivalent fee of a single speech that Jordan Peterson gives at big institutions like Purdue.







The second purpose of this campaign is to help secure additional legal representation. Due to the state of Phil’s health struggles recently, the Court has respectfully told me I must have a lawyer in good health for the trial. As much as he really wants to, litigating a week-long trial is beyond Phil’s current physical capacity, and we are still uncertain when—or if—this will change. So we’re looking for another lawyer (or lawyers) that can help us cross the finish line. Following a recent continuance granted by our judge, we have until early April—roughly six weeks—to bring someone on board. They will have additional time to become fully acquainted with the details—a process in which Phil can still assist. We are hoping that this campaign helps generate some leads in addition to raising the money necessary to win the lawsuit. Seeing the interest generated by a recent Daily Wire article published several days ago has given me some more confidence that we can do this. The link to that article can be found here; it summarizes some information relevant to the next section quite well. Thank you Ashe.









Background





In spring 2016 during my freshman year, I was falsely accused by an ex-girlfriend—whom I had hardly heard from in months— who was intent on having me removed from the Navy ROTC unit we were both a part of at the time. After she complained to Navy staff, her complaint was forwarded by a third-party advocacy group to Purdue’s Title IX office. Beyond a single meeting with Title IX investigators and a dubious email that Purdue claims came from her later that summer, she had no further involvement. I was immediately barred from certain parts of campus she frequented, never given any opportunity to face my accuser or defend myself fairly, there were no formal hearings and I was never shown the investigation report. After that report was later revealed in the discovery phase of my lawsuit that followed, it became clear the school never had any intention of being fair with me. My innocence had been insulted the entire way through. Thanks Obama.



Purdue’s Title IX policy at the time actively prevented students in my position from viewing investigation details or any part of the school’s investigation report, and afforded us no due process rights during the investigation. For those reasons, much of the actual details of what Purdue did were only learned during the lawsuit’s discovery phase. Since then, Purdue has changed that policy and has faced numerous similar Title IX lawsuits, yet continues to deny any wrongdoing in their treatment of me. Additionally, Purdue argues to this day that my due process rights were “immaterial” to their investigation, and the magistrate judge who previously presided over our case ruled in Purdue’s favor—asserting that no one in my unique position, straddling both the school and the Navy, is entitled to due process rights. More details on that in the first update.



I was shocked when Purdue found me guilty on a ‘preponderance of evidence’ without any actual reasons provided, and then suspended me with no re-admission guarantee. Any potential readmission came with conditions that would force me to act as though I were guilty, and Purdue has since tried to fault me for not trying. Even upon appealing the decision, no further explanation was given, only that I was deemed a ‘non-credible witness’ without any justification. My reputation was ruined. Many people I considered friends stopped talking to me. Purdue’s suspension forced me to withdraw from the Navy ROTC program, completely derailing my dream of becoming a Navy SEAL. We were told that I would have little to no chance of entering the military thereafter. To this day, my permanent federal record with the Department of Defense reflects that wrongful suspension, effectively destroying my chances of becoming a military officer. With my ROTC scholarship gone, I could no longer afford school without going into debt. I did end up trying for several semesters at a different school but failed out academically after being unable to focus on my studies in light of the mental fallout and ongoing lawsuit.





After careful consideration with my family, we decided that we had to bring a lawsuit against Purdue. It was the only way we had left to fix my reputation, clear my records, and to find justice. We had no idea how hard this would be, but we have stuck together this whole time in spite of the things we have had to deal with. My parents did not deserve to see their savings and 401(k)s drained in an effort to clear my name from the wrongdoing of powerful bad actors, but they did not hesitate. I am very lucky to have them. I love all my family and will always be grateful for these people in my life that have helped me, in many cases far more than I have helped them. You know who you are—thank you.









Due to this website’s length constraints, details covering discovery, summary judgment, and more can be found in the first update. To read that insanity, scroll down and click ‘Read More’ under the first update. Chronologically, the following section comes after that.









The Road Ahead





Ahead, we face a Daubert hearing, trial, and several pending motions. Most of the groundwork is complete, with exhibits submitted and dates expected to be set after early April. We need counsel who can familiarize themselves with the material and litigate a trial effectively. Our experts are very smart, high integrity men that I am grateful to have on my side. They will tear Purdue to pieces in court, but they will need to be paid before that can finally happen. Part of the campaign funding is for them. The rest is meant for additional counsel and then anything else.

I don't want to delve too much into the personal impact this has had on me, but I will say a few words. Yeah, dealing with this case has really sucked. It’s been very difficult for me personally. It’s been very difficult for my family. I love my dad very much and hate hearing that he’s been having just as many sleepless nights worrying over this stuff as I have. He’s a very good man and doesn’t deserve that. I’ve had a hard time holding a job consistently, and for many years, especially early in the case, I struggled a lot. Fortunately, I have good people in my life that have helped me get to this point in one piece, but it hasn’t been easy.



We’ve been fighting dishonest people that wield large amounts of money to lie about me and hide the truth, and my own lawyer and good friend is battling severe cancer to the point that our judge had to step in and ask that I find additional counsel. Maybe it’s selfish, but I want my friend to get better without having to worry anymore about this, and I also don’t want the work we’ve done to go to waste. He deserves time to rest and recover, and frankly we deserve nothing short of complete justice for the terrible actions of Purdue. This case absolutely deserves to win.

It took me far too long to bring myself to write and post this campaign. Asking for help has never been my strong suit and I always prefer to figure things out without burdening others. Because to me, that’s what a man does. But the reality is that there are oftentimes situations and battles that require outside support to resolve and win, and right now we are in one of those battles. We really need some help right now. I really need help right now. I really believe we’ve come this far by the grace of God, and I am profoundly fortunate to have met and hired Mr. Byler, who has fought tooth and nail to get us this far. But right now we need more lawyers and we need funding, and I’m doing my best to ask for it. I also ask that you consider Phil’s health in your prayers. Of all the people I know, he is among the most deserving of a positive outcome, and giving up is not really in his nature anyway. Thank you.