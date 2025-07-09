Hoping for a better life

Help Me Rebuild My Life After Escaping Abuse

My name is Fallon, and I never imagined I would find myself in this position.

After surviving a violent and traumatic relationship, I made the difficult decision to leave in order to protect my life and my future. My spouse is currently incarcerated after an incident that nearly cost me my life. Since leaving, I have been trying to rebuild from the ground up while coping with the emotional, physical, and financial impact of the abuse.

As a result of my situation, I have been left with overwhelming debt, limited resources, and very little support. Right now, I am struggling to secure stable housing, afford basic necessities, keep food on the table, and replace essential clothing and personal items.

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but I am reaching out because I cannot do this alone. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help me cover:

• Safe and stable housing

• Food and daily necessities

• Clothing and personal care items

• Transportation and rebuilding expenses

• Debt and financial recovery related to escaping the abuse

Most importantly, your support will help me create a safe and stable future free from violence and fear.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for helping me take the next steps toward healing and rebuilding my life.

With gratitude,

Fallon ❤️