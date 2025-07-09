Hoping for a better change

I'm starting an online store where I sell products without holding inventory I need R5,000 to R20,000 to test ads and cover initials costs and why it can work dropshipping it let's me test products fast l've picked a niche with demand and suppliers ready to ship and I'm only spending on ads after i validate the product if it fails, max loss is the test budget and also hoping to try on Ai.

And I'm in a tight sport financially right now I'm 22 years old I'm living

With my granny and siblings also

With my parents to save costs, but there's no privacy and it's making it hard to focus on fixing my situation, I'm working on getting a job or starting dropshipping and Upskilling

So i can move out and stand on my own.

And Here's my key tone I'm taking responsibility showing effort avoid blaming my parents.





hope you guys Read my story....