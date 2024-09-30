Campaign Image

Bring Hope To Asheville

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,390

Campaign created by Karilyn Gillam

Campaign funds will be received by Karilyn Gillam

We are raising money to gather supplies to send back to Asheville. We humbly ask anyone who feels led to donate to the cause to do so. Regardless of whether you help through us or through another organization, the need is tremendous, and any help is greatly appreciated. We have seen how dire the situation is and know that it will only further deteriorate as there is no water, no power, and no cell phone service. My husband Danny rented a U-Haul and is loading it with water/non perishables/diapers and any other items. Thank you for your donation!

EB
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Alyssa Gregg
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Bless you and your community. We pray for you and your recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Sarah B
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Melinda and Jason Daugherity
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Bless you for your work to help those who are suffering from the devastation!

Travis Kimberly Peterson
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

God is Good!! We are praying for everyone 💜🙏

Donald Tidwell
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless

mary belter
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Pam Mowery
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless you both for doing this. My heart hurts from all the devastation. ❤️🙏

Gilchrist
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Tara Gillam
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Joe Scandaliato
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Donation to help Asheville families after hurricane Helene.

Andriana Johann
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Vivian Wilson
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Zeni Fisher
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for WNC

In God We Trust
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Kristina Owens
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I pray your community recovers soon.

Grandma Myrna
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thanks for all you’re doing. I have 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren in Asheville and Georgia.

Update #1

October 2nd, 2024

Got back late last night after dropping the first load off in Biltmore Village in Asheville. Couldn't help but go to sleep just thankful for such an amazingly generous community. Thank you patrons of Hayesville Brew and the Hayesville, NC community for coming together to reach out and provide for those in need in Asheville. I know those at the The District Apartments and surrounding neighborhoods are very grateful. Big shout out to Christopher Schmidt, Meredith Schmidt, and Jeff from the Brew for helping with the unloading. Jeff went far with me to bring a Jeep loaded down with supplies and it was awesome having him.

I will be picking up another U-Haul on Friday, driving it down to Chattanooga to Costco to make some very specific pick-ups. If you have donations, please do not hesitate to drop off at Hayesville Brew with Brenda Rosser. If you just want to support the expenses of the U-Haul and the supplies, we have set up a GiveSendGo. Feel free to give as you're led to do so and bring hope to Asheville. Thank you all and most important, Thank You Jesus. 

If you are in the Asheville area and know of a specific need, please contact me and I will fulfill it if I can. I will be dropping off specific needs throughout Saturday. I know there's been a lot of requests for baby formula, diapers, and flashlights as well as D batteries.

Update Update #1 Image

