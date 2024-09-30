Bring Hope To Asheville

We are raising money to gather supplies to send back to Asheville. We humbly ask anyone who feels led to donate to the cause to do so. Regardless of whether you help through us or through another organization, the need is tremendous, and any help is greatly appreciated. We have seen how dire the situation is and know that it will only further deteriorate as there is no water, no power, and no cell phone service. My husband Danny rented a U-Haul and is loading it with water/non perishables/diapers and any other items. Thank you for your donation!