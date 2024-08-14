Support Me in Attending 3DTC

Goal:
USD $750
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Hope Simpson
I will be attending 3D Training Center in Beaumont, TX for the next 9 months to grow my faith, knowledge of scripture, and to help prepare me for ministry work in the future. 3D is an intensive program so I will be unable to work while attending classes, but I will still have various bills and expenses. This is where I need help. I trust that the Lord will provide for my every need, and I am excited to see him work in this way. If you can help at all, it would be much much appreciated. Thank you for your partnership, both financially and in prayer!
