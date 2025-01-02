James Moniz memorial and support

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $2,125
Campaign funds will be received by Melanie Hope
On December 27, Jim Moniz was suddenly called home to Christ. He returned from a regular day at work, gave me a quick peck on the lips hello, and then collapsed right outside our bedroom door. I lost my husband, best friend, cohost, and Sweet Babboo.
Jim had been hospitalized two years ago for his heart, but was otherwise healthy. He ate well, mowed the lawn, carried in heavy water bottles, took walks with me, played fetch with the dog, and opened my pickle jars.
Jim and I co-hosted our podcast, CounterCultureWISE, for 8 seasons together. He wrote parodies, did all the voices for our animations, assisted in research, and brought in some of the most fascinating and fun interviews. The mics are silent now.
Jim’s hospitalization left us up to our eyeballs in debt. The following two years offered many more challenges. Things were impossibly grim, but with our love for each other, shared warped sense of humor, a lot of creativity, and a heavy dose of Christ, we made it through and somehow kept the lights on.
Finally, after a long job search, Jim started working for the State of Texas. He enjoyed his new job helping others and his great co-workers. He loved our rental in the middle of the woods, and we were so hopeful for the future that we started talking about buying our first home. We were finally going to be OK.
Instead, we’ll be having his memorial on what should have been his 60th birthday. I know he’s filling Heaven with laughter at the irony.
Due to the rough years behind us, Jim leaves behind no life insurance, no pension, no benefits, and no estate. He wasn't old enough for Social Security or military benefits.
Your generosity will help me to properly honor my husband, pay his medical bills, move to a smaller home, and hopefully keep his beloved furry family fed and together.
Thank you, and God bless.
May you and your family find comfort in Jesus and know that Jim is in His hands and at peace.
I’m praying for you, uncle jim had such a huge personality and impact on my life he is truly missed I love you and him so much
Melanie. This is a drop in the bucket of what is needed, I'm sure, but we hope it will help.
Very sad for you
Sending you hugs and prayers sweetie! Please reach out if you need anything!
Jim was a close friend through Mensa and beyond. We miss his warm smiles and his wit and charm! Love always, ClayVal
He will always be my favorite actor to work with!
Cherishing all of our shenanigans together years ago as "Lunatics" - Super fun! Adoring you both now and forever. Sending love and prayers.
So saddened to hear this news. Jim was such a good, kind and thoughtful person. All my best to Melanie and their family and friends.
Melanie and Moniz family, Jim was such a kind soul, funny guy, wise man, and so much more than words could ever describe. I'm so saddened to hear. He accomplished a lot with his time here on earth. He lived fully with the love of his life and achieved some important goals he set despite hard times. He made the world a better place and will be missed. Sending love & condolences, Ashli and family.
My deepest condolences on your loss. My prayers are with you and those who truly knew him. It's been years since we spoke, and really i didn't know him too well. But what i did know if that he was a genuinely decent human, and the world needs more people like him.
I'm so heartbroken for you. James was such a great man and we will cherish the fond memories of karaoke, dinners with James and Melanie and more, along with the years of working with him at Metro One. Sending deepest sympathies.
Sending you my love and deepest sympathies Melanie.
This is so sudden. You have people who love you and cherish you.
Will keep you in our prayers.
My Sincere Condolences to Melanie. Jim was a Good Friend and Brother. May he Rest in Peace!
January 2nd, 2025
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.