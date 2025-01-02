James Moniz memorial and support

On December 27, Jim Moniz was suddenly called home to Christ. He returned from a regular day at work, gave me a quick peck on the lips hello, and then collapsed right outside our bedroom door. I lost my husband, best friend, cohost, and Sweet Babboo.

Jim had been hospitalized two years ago for his heart, but was otherwise healthy. He ate well, mowed the lawn, carried in heavy water bottles, took walks with me, played fetch with the dog, and opened my pickle jars.

Jim and I co-hosted our podcast, CounterCultureWISE, for 8 seasons together. He wrote parodies, did all the voices for our animations, assisted in research, and brought in some of the most fascinating and fun interviews. The mics are silent now.

Jim’s hospitalization left us up to our eyeballs in debt. The following two years offered many more challenges. Things were impossibly grim, but with our love for each other, shared warped sense of humor, a lot of creativity, and a heavy dose of Christ, we made it through and somehow kept the lights on.

Finally, after a long job search, Jim started working for the State of Texas. He enjoyed his new job helping others and his great co-workers. He loved our rental in the middle of the woods, and we were so hopeful for the future that we started talking about buying our first home. We were finally going to be OK.

Instead, we’ll be having his memorial on what should have been his 60th birthday. I know he’s filling Heaven with laughter at the irony.

Due to the rough years behind us, Jim leaves behind no life insurance, no pension, no benefits, and no estate. He wasn't old enough for Social Security or military benefits.

Your generosity will help me to properly honor my husband, pay his medical bills, move to a smaller home, and hopefully keep his beloved furry family fed and together.

Thank you, and God bless.



