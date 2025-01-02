Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $75,000

Raised:

 USD $2,125

James Moniz memorial and support

On December 27, Jim Moniz was suddenly called home to Christ. He returned from a regular day at work, gave me a quick peck on the lips hello, and then collapsed right outside our bedroom door. I lost my husband, best friend, cohost, and Sweet Babboo.

Jim had been hospitalized two years ago for his heart, but was otherwise healthy. He ate well, mowed the lawn, carried in heavy water bottles, took walks with me, played fetch with the dog, and opened my pickle jars.

Jim and I co-hosted our podcast, CounterCultureWISE, for 8 seasons together. He wrote parodies, did all the voices for our animations, assisted in research, and brought in some of the most fascinating and fun interviews. The mics are silent now. 

Jim’s hospitalization left us up to our eyeballs in debt. The following two years offered many more challenges. Things were impossibly grim, but with our love for each other, shared warped sense of humor, a lot of creativity, and a heavy dose of Christ, we made it through and somehow kept the lights on.

Finally, after a long job search, Jim started working for the State of Texas. He enjoyed his new job helping others and his great co-workers. He loved our rental in the middle of the woods, and we were so hopeful for the future that we started talking about buying our first home. We were finally going to be OK.

Instead, we’ll be having his memorial on what should have been his 60th birthday. I know he’s filling Heaven with laughter at the irony.

Due to the rough years behind us, Jim leaves behind no life insurance, no pension, no benefits, and no estate. He wasn't old enough for Social Security or military benefits.

Your generosity will help me to properly honor my husband, pay his medical bills, move to a smaller home, and hopefully keep his beloved furry family fed and together.

Thank you, and God bless.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 days ago

May you and your family find comfort in Jesus and know that Jim is in His hands and at peace.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

I’m praying for you, uncle jim had such a huge personality and impact on my life he is truly missed I love you and him so much

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
6 days ago

Melanie. This is a drop in the bucket of what is needed, I'm sure, but we hope it will help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Very sad for you

Fawn Bohman
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Sending you hugs and prayers sweetie! Please reach out if you need anything!

ClayVal
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Jim was a close friend through Mensa and beyond. We miss his warm smiles and his wit and charm! Love always, ClayVal

Laurie Glick
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

He will always be my favorite actor to work with!

Michon
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Cherishing all of our shenanigans together years ago as "Lunatics" - Super fun! Adoring you both now and forever. Sending love and prayers.

Joe and Wanda
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Robert Blanco
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

So saddened to hear this news. Jim was such a good, kind and thoughtful person. All my best to Melanie and their family and friends.

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Ashli Fox
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Melanie and Moniz family, Jim was such a kind soul, funny guy, wise man, and so much more than words could ever describe. I'm so saddened to hear. He accomplished a lot with his time here on earth. He lived fully with the love of his life and achieved some important goals he set despite hard times. He made the world a better place and will be missed. Sending love & condolences, Ashli and family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

My deepest condolences on your loss. My prayers are with you and those who truly knew him. It's been years since we spoke, and really i didn't know him too well. But what i did know if that he was a genuinely decent human, and the world needs more people like him.

JohnAnd Brett
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

I'm so heartbroken for you. James was such a great man and we will cherish the fond memories of karaoke, dinners with James and Melanie and more, along with the years of working with him at Metro One. Sending deepest sympathies.

Alyce Katsanos
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Sending you my love and deepest sympathies Melanie.

Little brother
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

This is so sudden. You have people who love you and cherish you.

Lcpl Garcia
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Will keep you in our prayers.

Saddlebackmac USMC
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

My Sincere Condolences to Melanie. Jim was a Good Friend and Brother. May he Rest in Peace!

Updates

Service/Celebration Details

January 2nd, 2025

Saturday, January 11
1:00 pm Central 
Oak Grove Baptist Church
614 Oak Grove Loop
China Spring, TX 76633

Potluck and sharing afterwards

Prayer Requests

