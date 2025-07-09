Hopeless single mom looking for a miracle

So im basically looking for a miracle, I am a single mother of 3 and I have been going through ALOT I am currently unemployed unable to drive and live in a very small town where I dont have many options. I'm feeling so stuck and hopeless. I got a dui 2 years ago amd since been sober amd doing really good but in order to drive I have ALOT of fees I need to pay, in order to get a job I need to drive but cannot drive unless I have money and how do you get a job when you have no way of transportation. I am lucky that my kids dad lets us stay at his house rent free but I have tapped out all of my resources and literally have 2 dollars to my name. I've tried getting help through assistance programs but because we live with him his income makes it so we dont qualify. So basically im stuck ove had garage sales and pawned many of my most valuable precious items and am at point where I dont know what to do. I've been applying at jobs in my town and have put it out on social media that I need to earn money and im willing to clean, petsit babysit anything....and of course being from such a small town being an addict is automatically something frown upon not seeing the work ive done and all of my sober time. Before my dui I had 7 years clean, I had a minor relapse which got me into legal trouble and since then been 100% sober. So I guess im doing something I never would want to do but at this point I am praying for a miracle so I can get my life back i always have worked and never ask for help but right now I don't know what else to do. So if anyone out there would be kind to help I would be grateful forever