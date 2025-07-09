Hopeless Dad

I’m 59 years old and a single father raising my son on my own. I don’t receive any assistance, and for years I’ve worked 10 hours a day, 7 days a week just trying to keep us afloat. I honestly can’t remember the last real day off I had. I haven’t taken a vacation in over 17 years.

Like so many people, the cost of living has just become overwhelming. No matter how hard I work, it feels like I’m barely staying above water. Now my son is reaching driving age, and living where we do, he can’t walk or bike to town. He’s going to need a reliable vehicle, and I truly don’t know how I’m supposed to make that happen.

I’m carrying around $30,000 in debt, which may not seem like much to some people, but to me it feels impossible. Part of that debt comes from medical bills related to my son’s heart condition and defective valve. The rest is simply from trying to survive and provide for him the best I can.

I’m not asking to become rich. I’m just asking for a little breathing room. A little relief. A chance to catch up instead of constantly falling behind. Right now life feels like nothing but working, sleeping, and worrying about the next bill.

If you can help in any way, no matter how small, I would be deeply grateful. And if you can’t donate, even sharing this would mean more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.