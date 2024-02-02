Battle against Breast and Lung cancer

My family and friends, it's hard to put into words all that I'm feeling and going through these days, I never thought I'd be in this position of fighting for my health and my life, but here I am.

Before I even begin to ask for donations, I want to share why I'm here, I want to share my story with you, and with that, I hope you will feel my heart and my desperation for treatment.

Most of you know that back in 2019 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. As a mother of two and a wife, that's the hardest news I've ever received, it literally shook my world and threw me off. I couldn't believe it. So after a lumpectomy, I was told there was more cancer in my breast, and therefore they suggested a mastectomy of my right breast. I agreed and decided on a double mastectomy and thought that was going to be the end of that scary journey, but shortly after surgery, I noticed another lump on the upper portion of my chest, and tests revealed it was cancerous again. Another surgery was needed, and yet again I continued to have recurrences. In total I have endured 7 surgeries since 2019. I currently have active tumors on the right side of my chest wall and working alongside my oncologist here in Las Vegas, we decided that going on systemic therapy would be a great way to combat these tumors. I have been taking Tamoxifen daily, because the breast cancer is considered estrogen driven and fed, we felt this would be a great way to starve the tumors. After months of being on Tamoxifen, I agreed to a CT scan to see if there's been any changes, and was there changes? Yes, but not the changes we thought it would be. We noticed spots in my right lung now and my oncologist told me "It looks like the cancer has now gone to your lung." Definitely not the news I expected, another punch to my gut, another diagnosis of cancer. How can this be? What am I doing wrong? All the questions are overwhelming my mind. So our plan of action? My oncologist asked me to up my dosage of Tamoxifen in hopes that this would help, so I did what she asked of me. We decided we would do a PET scan after six weeks of upping my dosage of Tamoxifen and prayed that this would help and do what it should do. The PET scan came and went and it was time to meet with my oncologist for the results. This was on December 28th, 2023, I went in with lots of pain on the right side of my chest and back that day, which I've been experiencing for a few months now, but I just thought it was a pinched nerve issue. So when my oncologist walked into the room and I explained to her what I've been feeling, that's when she said "It's the cancer, It's growing, and now we're seeing it in your left lung as well, along with lymph nodes involved" Basically, the pain I've been experiencing is the growth from the tumors in my right lung and it's pressing on my nerves.

So here I am, with not only breast cancer, but now lung cancer with not one, but two lungs involved. I think I'm still in shock, I'm still trying to wrap my head around this whole diagnosis without losing my mind and my peace. Am I scared? YES! I'm only 38, I've been battling this disease for over four years, and at this point I'm just at a loss. I'm not ready to leave this earth yet, I'm not ready to leave my husband, my children, my family, my friends, my church! I'm not done doing more for God's kingdom. I know he still needs me here to bring hope, inspiration, joy, and faith to others. I have so much more to give in this life, my purpose hasn't been fulfilled yet, I want to live and not die! I'm not afraid of death because I know heaven will be more than I could ever imagine, but I believe my time isn't up yet, my story is still being written and It's going to be a great story, a story of healing, a story of miracles, a story that's going to bring people to their knees seeking God and his freedom.

This is where starting this fund comes in. As a family of four, with my husband being the only one bringing in income, we know the medical bills are going to start coming in and piling up. Unfortunately, insurance doesn't cover everything and we just aren't prepared for this kind of financial road ahead.

So as of right now, I have a few options for treatment. Option one is receiving a monthly shot to shut down my ovaries completely in hopes that my body will stop producing estrogen, but that's the slower process. Next option is chemo, the chemo treatment is called Taxol, and would be administered to me one day a week for three weeks, with a week off and then we would start again until the tumors in my breast and lungs die off. Another option I'm considering is perhaps going out of the state or even out of the country for treatment, where I could possibly get treated as a whole person and not just treating the tumors, but truly finding the root cause of this disease and attacking it from all areas. If I go out of state, I'm looking into Hope4Cancer In Mexico, but that cost would be $50,000. I have heard about many healings that have happened at this center. Of course, we know neither option will guarantee my healing, only God knows what this journey will look like and how it will end. I'm praying for clarity, I'm praying for peace, I'm praying for God to reveal what option I should choose, I'm praying that I will live a long and healthy life with my family. I want to see my kids get married and be successful in their God given purpose, I want to see them have children. I want to be a grandma, I want to make cookies and hot chocolate for my grandkids. I wanna hold them and love on them and spoil them. I want to grow old with my husband, and see both of us get gray haired and wrinkled together. I'm not finished!

So if you find it in your heart to donate to myself and my family, and towards my healing, towards me living a long life with my family, I would be forever grateful. For we know God loves a cheerful giver, as it says in 2 Corinthians 9:7-8 "Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.

If you choose to not donate, but offer a prayer instead, that too warms my heart and fills me with gratitude, because we know prayer is our most stongest weapon against all things of this world.

I will consistently update you all on my status, health and treatments. I have until January 8th to make a decison and speak with my oncologist. Truly, I don't have much time to waste, I need to take action ASAP and get my body ready for the long and tough journey ahead. I thank you! I appreciate you! I love you! My family is forever grateful! Please help me fight this cancer and stop it from coming back!

Mark 11:24

Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.

I believe! I believe! I believe!



