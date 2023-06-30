Support Hope for Uganda's Children Today!

My name is Derek Nordio, I live in Northern Idaho and I feel that God has put on my heart to give support and hope for Uganda's children. I have been giving support to them along with a group of friends, but now I am asking for your help.

Uganda is a country in East Africa that comprises 21 million children (46 percent of the total population). With famine, constant conflict, AIDS, and poverty, Uganda has been challenged with several issues that significantly affect children’s lives. When combined with lack of resources, education, and healthcare in certain regions, children’s rights remain the object of an unrelenting assault; the conditions of their existence and survival precarious at best. Many children are living in extreme poverty and lack basic necessities such as food, clothing, educational supplies and school fees.

I am working with Ronsen Hope Christian Foundation in Kampala, Uganda. Through donations and support from generous individuals like you, we can provide those necessities, along with Bibles, to orphanages and schools in the area. By donating, you can help make a difference in the lives of these children to give them a brighter future.

I would greatly appreciate your support. Thank you very much.



"For the poor shall never cease out of the land: therefore I command thee, saying, Thou shalt open thine hand wide unto thy brother, to thy poor, and to thy needy, in thy land." Deuteronomy 15:11

