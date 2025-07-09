Safe Space to Heal Help Kristina Begin Treatment

Hi, my name is Kristina, and I am a mother trying to keep myself and my son safe during a serious medical and housing crisis.





Last year, we were exposed to severe black mold in our apartment, and since then our health has declined dramatically. I have been in and out of the ER more than 20 times, and my son has developed serious neurological and immune issues. Our doctors have told us that before we can begin treatment, we must first live in a clean, mold-free environment — otherwise our bodies cannot recover.





Because of this, we have lost our home and are currently without safe housing. We have tried staying with family, but those homes also have mold problems, and shelters have turned me away due to my medical condition and chemical sensitivities. Some nights, I am sleeping outside because it is the only place I am not getting sicker.





I am applying for disability and pursuing legal action related to the mold exposure, but both of these processes take time. Right now, what we need is a safe place to live so we can begin treatment and stabilize.





Our goal is to raise 25,000, which will cover:

- Short-term clean housing

- Basic living expenses while I am unable to work

- Air purifier and basic furnishings for a safe recovery space

- Transportation to medical care





This fundraiser is not for long-term treatment. This is a bridge to get us out of survival mode and into a safe environment so healing can begin.





If you are able to donate or share this page, it would mean more than I can put into words. If you cannot donate, sharing this page helps us reach someone who might be able to help.





Thank you for reading and for giving us a chance to get back on our feet.





With gratitude,

Kristina



