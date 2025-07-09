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Hopeforge Foundation Freetown, Sierra Leone

GoalFt 5,000,000 HUF
RaisedFt 0 HUF

Fundraiser created byAbraham Tucker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Abraham Tucker

Hopeforge Foundation Freetown, Sierra Leone

Forging Futures with Hope: Supporting Underprivileged Children and Schools in Freetown, Sierra Leone

Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and build a brighter future. Yet in many communities across Freetown, Sierra Leone, thousands of children face daily challenges that prevent them from accessing quality education. Many attend schools with inadequate learning materials, while others struggle to remain in school due to poverty and lack of support.

Hopeforge Foundation was established with a simple but powerful mission: Forging Futures with Hope.

We are dedicated to empowering under-educated communities by providing educational resources, support, and opportunities to children and schools that need them most. Through our work, we aim to break the cycle of poverty by giving young people the tools they need to succeed and become positive contributors to their communities.

Today, we are launching this fundraising campaign to support less privileged children and schools throughout Freetown. The funds raised will help us provide:

• School supplies, books, and learning materials

• Educational support programs and tutoring opportunities

• Assistance for children from vulnerable and low-income families

• Improvements to learning environments in underserved schools

• Community outreach initiatives that promote education and youth development

For many children, something as simple as a notebook, textbook, school uniform, or a safe learning environment can make the difference between giving up and achieving their dreams.

Your contribution, no matter the size, will help us reach children who are often forgotten and give them renewed hope for a better tomorrow. Together, we can create opportunities, inspire ambition, and empower the next generation of leaders, teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, and changemakers in Sierra Leone.

We invite you to join us on this journey. By supporting Hopeforge Foundation, you are not only donating to a cause, you are investing in the future of a child and helping to forge a stronger, more hopeful community.

Together, we can transform lives.

Hopeforge Foundation

Forging Futures with Hope


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hopeforge_foundation_?igsh=MTh2aTBlMXc3eW41MQ==

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