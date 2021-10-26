Hope for Estonia

Spring and Summer 2021
September 5th, 2021
The last nine months have been a time of challenge, prayer, and renewal. We went into complete lock down for a few months, reopened in May, and had our first summer intern in June. After what seemed like a very long time with no events, outreach, or meeting new people, we were full blast in ministry over the summer. We were involved in two summer camps over the summer, helping with crafts, serving as counselours, doing skits and teaching classes. We were part of local events and volunteering projects in a community garden. We taught conversation English from the Bible with the Let's Start talking program, hosted culture themed parties, and hosted our first Christian Day camp for Kids with the theme of Firm Foundation. I directed my first VBS and had a lot of fun doing it. It met up with friends over the summer and talked about faith, studied the bible with them, and took some time in between it all to have some fun. It gave the the opportunity to practice speaking the local language and grow in leadership and communication skills. This past month I have been in the US, reconnecting with my other home, family, and long time friends. It has been wonderful to be encouraged by so many Christians, eat familiar foods, and share what God has been doing in Estonia. I am so thankful for my time here and am preparing to return to Estonia to continue the work and what God has in store for me next. Please pray for me as we seek to find our own church building to rent and use for ministry and outreach opportunities.
Hope