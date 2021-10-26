Hope for Estonia

Hello, my name is Hope Goode, and I am a disciple of Jesus. I have come to know and love a people who have a spiritual poverty in their nation and culture. This is Estonia. It is a beautiful country and people, but they do not know God. They do not suffer from a lack of healthy food or water, but instead from spiritual living water and the bread of life.

I moved to Estonia three and a half years ago and have been serving the Lord in Tartu Estonia by encouraging the believers and telling my nonbelieving friends about Jesus. I do ministry like Jesus in that it will be relationship based. I build up and encourage the existing Christians, and am in the process of equipping believers to share their faith. I make friends with people to build trust and report, and share Jesus with them through quality time and hospitality. I host Bible studies in my home, and share the gospel over coffee. I share the compassionate heart of Jesus through encouragement of God's promises, and his consistency in keeping them.

Why partner with me? God has spent the last nine years training me for ministry. I have done missions in the states, and trips to other places including reservations, Detroit, Mexico, Honduras, and so on. I was trained in the Adventures in Missions program and have graduated with my Bachelor's studies in Bible and Missions. God has given me a heart for the lost and the broken, and opened a window of opportunity to serve him in Estonia.



I am so thankful to serve in a country that is a former Soviet state that is looking for it's identity. My prayer is that more and more will find their identity in Jesus. In a country where over half of the population does not believe in God, but many are searching for something more. Please pray for me as God continues to present opportunities for me to share about his son. Please prayerfully consider partnering with me financially in this work as I use the temporary to make an eternal impact for Christ.