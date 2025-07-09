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Help Us Open the Doors to Hope

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$3,975 USD

Fundraiser created byJESSICA ZUMMO

Fundraiser funds will be received by JESSICA ZUMMO

Help Us Open the Doors to Hope

HELP US BUILD A PLACE OF HOPE & RESTORATION

What began as a prayer is becoming real.


Renovations have now begun at Mountainside Integrative Retreat & Restoration Center in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

This faith-centered retreat is being created for people facing cancer, chronic illness, autoimmune disease, and other complex health challenges who need time, support, rest, and hope.

But this campaign is about more than renovating a building.

It is about making sure people who desperately need this kind of care can actually receive it.


For years, through Mountainside Holistic Clinic & Wellness Center, Dr. Jessica Zummo and Samantha Amos, NP have heard patients say the same thing:

“I just wish there was a place where I could focus completely on healing.”

Mountainside is becoming that place.


Guests will be able to step away from the stress of everyday life and spend 5–21 days focused on restoration of body, mind, and spirit.


Their stay may include:

• Comprehensive health consultations

• Nutritional and metabolic guidance

• IV nutrient support

• Red Light Therapy

• Frequency and PEMF therapies

• Thermography

• Hyperbaric Oxygen and Ozone Therapy

• Massage and restorative bodywork

• Organic, nutrient-dense meals

• Prayer, pastoral encouragement, devotional time, and opportunities for baptism

Our goal is to create a peaceful environment where people can rest, rebuild strength, reconnect with their faith, and remember that there is still hope.


WHY THIS IS PERSONAL

Dr. Jessica spent years battling lupus and endometriosis while searching for answers and hope.

Samantha’s path was shaped through military service and nursing, where she witnessed firsthand how many people continue struggling even after exhausting conventional options.

Through prayer, fasting, and years of caring for chronically ill patients, both felt called to create something more.

Mountainside is not simply a project. It is a mission.

And now that renovations are underway, we need help bringing it fully to life.


STORIES THAT INSPIRED THIS MISSION


20 Years Without Answers

For nearly two decades, Caryn was told nothing was wrong while she endured debilitating crashes, weakness, and constant illness. At Mountainside, Dr. Jess identified the root cause—Reactive Hypoglycemia—and created a program that restored her health.

“After two decades of suffering, I finally got my life back.”

— Caryn Tindal


Our Daughter Is Seizure-Free

When five-year-old Cora began having seizures, doctors could only offer medications that changed her personality. After comprehensive testing at Mountainside revealed hidden infections and illness, a personalized program helped restore her health.

Today she is seizure-free and back to being a joyful little girl.

— Spencer & Caroline Phelps


Stage 4 Cancer Turnaround

Bob was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer with a PSA of 174. After beginning a personalized program at Mountainside and making key lifestyle changes, his PSA dropped dramatically.

“Within six months my PSA fell to 0.1, and my strength and health returned.”

— Bob Boyd


Dementia Reversed

Missionary Jerry Williams was diagnosed with dementia and could no longer preach, teach, or read. After beginning a personalized program at Mountainside, his mind and memory returned.

Today he is teaching Sunday school again and living fully.

“God truly gave me my mind back.”

— Jerry Williams


THE BILL GRAYSON MEMORIAL FUND

One of the most important parts of this mission is the Bill Grayson Memorial Fund.

This fund will help provide financial assistance for individuals who need Mountainside but cannot afford the full cost of a retreat stay.

We never want finances to be the reason someone cannot receive support.

Some guests may be fighting cancer while medical bills continue to grow.

Some families may have already spent everything searching for answers.

Some may simply need another person to say:

“You are not fighting this alone. We will help you get there.”

Your generosity can make that possible.


YOUR GIFT HELPS RIGHT NOW

Funds raised will help us:

• Complete renovations

• Prepare guest rooms

• Build treatment and consultation spaces

• Establish our kitchen for organic meals

• Purchase wellness equipment

• Develop gardens and peaceful outdoor areas

• Help provide retreat stays through the Bill Grayson Memorial Fund


Every gift matters.

$20 matters.

$40 matters.

Sharing this campaign matters.

You do not have to fund the entire vision.

You can simply help carry one piece of it.


40 FOR HOPE — $40

In Scripture, the number 40 represents preparation, transformation, and God's provision.

Includes:

• Unlimited Red Light Therapy during our Appreciation Period

• Invitation to our Grand Opening Celebration Dinner

• Recognition as a Founding Supporter


FOUNDING MEMBERSHIPS


BRONZE FOUNDER — $250

Complimentary IV Therapy Session

Name on the Founders Wall

Founding Member Certificate


SILVER FOUNDER — $500

Includes Bronze benefits

Additional IV Therapy Session

Complimentary NAD+ Injection

VIP Grand Opening Dinner Access


GOLD FOUNDER — $1,000

Includes Silver benefits

Four total complimentary IV Therapy Sessions

Two NAD+ Injections

Exclusive Founders Preview Event

Special Founders Wall Recognition


LEGACY FOUNDER — $5,000+

Includes Gold benefits

Two-Night Retreat Experience for Two

Chef-Prepared Organic Meals

Wellness Services and Retreat Amenities

Private Founders Dinner

Prominent Legacy Recognition

A Legacy Founder gift can also help make a retreat experience possible for someone who otherwise could not afford one through the Bill Grayson Memorial Fund.


WILL YOU HELP US OPEN THESE DOORS?

The property is here.

The renovations have started.

The people who need this place already exist.

Now we need help getting the doors open and making sure those who need Mountainside most can walk through them.

Please give what you feel led to give.

Please share this campaign.

Please send it to your church, family, friends, or business community.

And most importantly, please pray for the people who will one day come here searching for hope.

You may never meet the person whose stay your gift helps provide.

But they will know that someone cared enough to help.

Help us build more than a retreat.

Help us build a place where hope can live.

Re-Treat. Restore. Revive.

May the Lord bless you and keep you.



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