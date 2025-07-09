Hope Through Hard Times

I am reaching out during one of the hardest times in my life. My son and I are currently facing eviction after I have been out of full-time work for over 6 months. I have been doing everything I can to survive, including DoorDash deliveries and cleaning homes, but despite working hard, I still cannot keep up with rent and basic living expenses.

Right now, I urgently need help paying back rent and securing a safe place for us to stay. Every donation, no matter the amount, would make a huge difference for us and help keep my son safe and stable during this difficult time.

I never imagined having to ask for help, but I am doing everything I can to get back on my feet. Your kindness, prayers, and support truly mean the world to us.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story and for any help you can I would greatly appreciate it.