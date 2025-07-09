Hope Through God's Helping Hands

Every day, families, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, homeless individuals, and low-income individuals across the United States struggle to afford life's basic necessities. Many are forced to choose between buying food, purchasing medicine, or paying for transportation to a doctor's appointment. Others live in homes that need minor repairs but have no one to help.

Aubreys and Jessies Foundation Through Gods Helping Hands was created to meet these needs with compassion, dignity, and hope. Our mission is to provide groceries, clothing, medicine and medical supplies, transportation to medical appointments, and minor home repairs for seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, homeless individuals, and low-income individuals and families.

Your donation will help us purchase food, coats, shoes, hygiene items, medical supplies, and repair materials so we can respond quickly when someone asks for help. Every dollar makes a difference. Whether it's putting groceries on a family's table, providing clothing and supplies to someone experiencing homelessness, helping a veteran get to a medical appointment, or repairing a wheelchair ramp for someone with disabilities, your generosity creates real change.

We believe no one should have to face hardship alone. With your support, we can reach more people, restore hope, and show communities across the United States that someone cares.

Please consider making a donation and sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community. Together, we can be the helping hands that bring hope to those who need it most.

Thank you for believing in our mission and for helping us make a lasting difference