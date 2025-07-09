



🩷🧡 HOPE TAKES FLIGHT FOR SARAH 🦉

Our sweet Sarah, just 5 years old, was recently diagnosed with leukemia and is beginning treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

As her parents stay by her side through appointments, treatments, and hospital visits, they are facing not only emotional exhaustion, but financial hardship from missing work during this critical time.

We are asking our community to come together and help lift this family up with love, prayers, donations, and support.

Every contribution helps provide:

🦉 Travel and gas to Seattle

🦉 Meals and daily expenses

🦉 Household bills while away from work

🦉 Comfort and care items for Sarah

🦉 Support so her parents can focus fully on her healing

Sarah loves owls, bright colors, and making people smile — and we want her to feel surrounded by hope every step of this journey.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser means the world to us.

Thank you for helping hope take flight for Sarah. 🩷🧡

#HopeTakesFlightForSarah

#TeamSarah

#LeukemiaWarrior

#CommunityStrong

Mission Statement

Our community is coming together to support Sarah and her family as she receives leukemia treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Through donations, events, and shared support, we hope to ease the financial burden on her parents so they can focus completely on Sarah’s healing and recovery.



