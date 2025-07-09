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Hope Starts With Healing

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Baxter

Fundraiser funds will be received by John Baxter

Hope Starts With Healing

Life changed quickly for this family after the unexpected closure of their business. What was once a stable source of income disappeared almost overnight, leaving them trying to navigate financial hardship while also facing serious dental and health-related issues that can no longer be ignored.


Like many families, they have always worked hard to provide for themselves and handle life privately. Asking for help is not something that comes naturally to them. But after months of trying to carry the burden alone, the cost of urgent dental care, daily expenses, and rebuilding stability has simply become too much to manage at once.


This campaign is meant to provide short-term support while they work to regain their footing. Donations will go toward critical dental procedures, pain relief, basic living expenses, and helping this family move forward during a very difficult season of life.


Every contribution, prayer, and share means more than words can express. Thank you for showing kindness, compassion, and support during a time when it is needed most.


**NOTES: Out of respect for the family’s privacy and to preserve their dignity during a difficult time, this campaign is being shared anonymously and without personal photos.

All funds will be used directly for verified expenses including dental care, essential bills, and short-term living costs. Receipts and updates will be provided to donors upon request or in periodic campaign updates. If you would like updates, or would like to see proof of bills paid through your donation, please email Clemsondad89@icloud.com **



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