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Hope Rising for Village 325

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$255 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Sherrett

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ashley Sherrett

Hope Rising for Village 325

I am seeking support to help raise funds for a village in Pakistan where families are living in extremely difficult conditions and struggling to meet their basic needs. On Resurrection Sunday this year, I felt the Lord clearly place it on my heart to help provide for these widows and orphans. I believe He is calling me to help bring Bibles, clean water, essential supplies, and discipleship to this village. All I had to offer was my “yes” and my trust that the Lord would provide the rest.

The village is home to more than 400 people, many of whom endure hardships that most of us in the United States can hardly imagine. Slave labor is common at the local brick kilns, where entire families are forced to work long hours, often without even basic footwear.

Access to clean water is another major struggle. Many villagers must walk 5 kilometers barefoot to collect water and then carry it another 5 kilometers back on their heads. In the extreme heat, some collapse from exhaustion before making it home. One of my primary goals is to help install water pumps in the village so families no longer have to risk their health just to access water.

This community is also filled with Christian brothers and sisters who deeply desire to have God’s Word. My goal is to begin by providing 50 Bibles, along with protective covers to help preserve them during the rainy season, when conditions become extremely muddy.


Any funds raised will come directly to me, and I will send them to my trusted contact, Natasha, who will distribute the Bibles and supplies as donations come in. She will also oversee the installation of the water pumps within the village.


God also brought my brother, Shadrick, from Pakistan to the United States in a miraculous way and made it clear that He still had work for him to do for Pakistan from here. Due to threats against his life, Shadrick is unable to safely return to Pakistan, but will be helping where needed with this ministry.


Thank you in advance to everyone who feels led to support this mission in any way possible. Whether through giving or prayer, every act of support is deeply appreciated.

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