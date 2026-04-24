Hope Rise Foundation

🌍 HELP US CHANGE LIVES 🌍





TOGETHER, WE CAN FIGHT POVERTY, HUNGER & INEQUALITY





Millions of people in our communities struggle daily with poverty, hunger, lack of education, and limited access to basic necessities. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those who need it most.





❤️ OUR CAUSE ❤️





✔ Fight Poverty

✔ End Hunger

✔ Promote Quality Education

✔ Support Vulnerable Families

✔ Empower Children and Youth

✔ Create Sustainable Community Development





HOW YOUR DONATION HELPS





🍲 Provides food and meals to struggling families





📚 Supports children's education through school supplies and learning materials





👕 Provides clothing and essential household items





🏠 Assists vulnerable families with basic needs





🌱 Supports community projects that create lasting change





EVERY CONTRIBUTION COUNTS





No amount is too small. Your support can help transform lives, restore hope, and build a brighter future for those in need.





🤝 JOIN US IN MAKING A DIFFERENCE TODAY!





CONTACT:

📞 0748255058





📧 dalquinnmugenda@gmail.com





DONATIONS:

💚 M-Pesa: Contribute via our Kitty or directly through the contact number above.





"A small act of kindness can change someone's entire future."





❤️ DONATE • SUPPORT • EMPOWER • TRANSFORM LIVES ❤️