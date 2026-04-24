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Hope Rise Foundation

GoalKSh 500,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byDalquine Mugenda

Hope Rise Foundation

🌍 HELP US CHANGE LIVES 🌍


TOGETHER, WE CAN FIGHT POVERTY, HUNGER & INEQUALITY


Millions of people in our communities struggle daily with poverty, hunger, lack of education, and limited access to basic necessities. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those who need it most.


❤️ OUR CAUSE ❤️


✔ Fight Poverty

✔ End Hunger

✔ Promote Quality Education

✔ Support Vulnerable Families

✔ Empower Children and Youth

✔ Create Sustainable Community Development


HOW YOUR DONATION HELPS


🍲 Provides food and meals to struggling families


📚 Supports children's education through school supplies and learning materials


👕 Provides clothing and essential household items


🏠 Assists vulnerable families with basic needs


🌱 Supports community projects that create lasting change


EVERY CONTRIBUTION COUNTS


No amount is too small. Your support can help transform lives, restore hope, and build a brighter future for those in need.


🤝 JOIN US IN MAKING A DIFFERENCE TODAY!


CONTACT:

📞 0748255058


📧 dalquinnmugenda@gmail.com


DONATIONS:

💚 M-Pesa: Contribute via our Kitty or directly through the contact number above.


"A small act of kindness can change someone's entire future."


❤️ DONATE • SUPPORT • EMPOWER • TRANSFORM LIVES ❤️

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