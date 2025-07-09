Our family is reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for help for our son. For nearly two years, our son endured domestic violence in silence. Out of fear, shame, and a desire to protect those he loves from worry, he kept his suffering hidden from us. We had no idea of the pain, manipulation, and trauma he was experiencing behind closed doors until recently. Learning what he has been through has been heartbreaking. No parent ever wants to discover that their child has been living in fear and suffering alone.





While we are grateful that he finally found the courage to speak up and seek safety, the emotional, physical, and financial impact of this ordeal has been overwhelming. As he begins the difficult journey of healing and rebuilding his life, he is facing expenses related to counseling, legal matters, and basic living needs. We are doing everything we can to support him, but we cannot do it alone.





We are asking for your kindness, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help our son move forward toward safety, stability, and recovery. If you are unable to donate, sharing his story would mean the world to us. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for standing with our son as he works to reclaim his life after years of suffering in silence. Your compassion and generosity will help give him hope for a brighter future. With gratitude, His Loving Family