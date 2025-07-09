Hope repairs through faith

Our mission, in our small community, is to help repair vehicles for those who cannot afford repairs on their own. We are raising money to go towards parts and repairs, so that the ones being blessed have no repair bill and the completion of their vehicles repairs. Money would also be going towards fuel if needed and also, for the repairs we cannot do without special tools, may those tools be purchased for repairs to be completed. Furthermore, if a repair is needed at a professional facility, may it be we have the funds to cover the repairs. There are many families in need of their vehicles to care for their families needs. In our less wealthy community, there are many who cannot afford on their own to get their vehicles repaired. It is our mission to step in when needed to bless them with this service. Any and all funds generated will be put towards this mission. With your help, a family can get to Dr. appointments, family gatherings, church service, ect, in a safe and reliable means of transportation.