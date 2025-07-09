Some of the deepest battles are fought in silence.

Every day, people around us smile while carrying pain that no one else can see. Families are forever changed by suicide. Parents lose children. Children lose parents. Friends, siblings, coworkers, and neighbors are left asking questions that may never have answers.

This fundraiser is about changing that.

Hope Over Silence is more than an event it's a movement to break the stigma surrounding mental health, encourage honest conversations, and remind every person that their life has value. We believe that hope begins when someone feels seen, heard, and loved.

Inspired by the memory of my daughter, Alyssa, this fundraiser is dedicated to honoring those we've lost, supporting those who are struggling, and standing beside the families learning to live after unimaginable loss. Her story is one of love, pain, and the urgent need for compassion. Through her legacy, we are choosing to turn heartbreak into hope.

Funds raised will help expand mental health and suicide awareness efforts, provide education and support, and continue sharing messages of hope throughout our communities.

If sharing one story saves one life... If one conversation gives someone the courage to stay... If one person leaves knowing they are not alone...

Then every effort is worth it.

Join us as we choose hope over silence because every life matters, every story matters, and it's never too late to remind someone they are loved.