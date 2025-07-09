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Hope on Wheels: Kathmandu Wheelchair Basketball...

Goal$3,333 USD
Raised$165 USD

Fundraiser created byMelissa Sharum

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melissa Sharum

Hope on Wheels: Kathmandu Wheelchair Basketball...

On August 15, 2026, an event is happening in Kathmandu, Nepal—and we have a unique opportunity to help bring it to life.

My friend, Raj Ale Magar, is a Christian minister associated with Para Pulse Nepal, a ministry dedicated to serving, empowering, and advocating for the disability community. For many individuals with disabilities in Nepal, physical isolation often leads to deep emotional and spiritual hopelessness. Raj and his team are stepping into that gap to prove that their lives have immense value, dignity, and purpose.

They are hosting their very first Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, Wheelchair Dance, and Para Sports Discussion Program.

This event isn't just a sports competition. It is a strategic movement designed to:

Empower through Action: Bring together 6 men’s teams and 4 women’s teams for a competitive tournament, alongside 2 wheelchair dance performances, building lasting community and confidence.

• Amplify their Voices: Host a 2-hour discussion panel with coaches, stakeholders, and athletes to push for better public policies and inclusion for disabled individuals in Nepal.

Share the Ultimate Hope: Boldly present the Gospel message, inviting participants and spectators to discover their ultimate strength,

❤️love❤️, and victory in Jesus Christ.


Why We Need a Professional Videographer

Raj's team is prioritizing high-quality video production for this first event. By capturing professional footage, athlete testimonies, and the raw joy of the tournament, Para Pulse Nepal will be able to produce a mini-documentary. This media will be used to apply for permanent international sports grants and corporate sponsorships, making this ministry sustainable for years to come.


The Budget Breakdown (Total Goal: $3,333 USD)

Because of the exchange rate, our US dollars go incredibly far in Nepal. The entire tournament budget translates to just $3,333 USD. Here is exactly what your donation will fund:


• $33 one percent donation to GiveSendGo.com


 • $600 covers the entire media team (7 cameras, cameramen, and professional video editing for the documentary).


 • $465 provides accessible, safe transportation to bring all 10 teams to the venue.


• $1,000 feeds all the athletes, dancers, volunteers, and operational staff for the day.


• $730 funds cash prizes, trophies, medals, and certificates for the competing athletes.


 • $505 handles basic court logistics, referees, volunteer management, and dance team support.


How You Can Partner With Us

Raj recently shared this request with me: "We would be honored to invite you to consider partnering with us in making this event possible. We are seeking support through financial sponsorship, partnership, prayer, media assistance, or any other form of collaboration..."

Every dollar raised here will be sent directly to Raj and the Para Pulse Nepal team via secure transfer to cover these immediate event expenses.

Whether you can give $25 to feed an athlete, $600 to sponsor the media team, pray for this event, or simply share and spread the message—you are playing a direct role in bringing light, dignity, and the Gospel to the disability community in Kathmandu.


• Note: To be fully transparent, I will personally be acting as the US financial anchor and will be transferring 100% of the funds directly to Raj's local vendors and ministry team via Remitly.


• On a more personal note, I am compassionate about this endeavor because I once had very little hope. Raj and I are both wheelchair users. We both have our stories that helped us turn to Christ. I felt honored that he was comfortable enough to share his with me, but it is not my story to tell. I know for myself that my Savior rescued me in every single way every single time. He continues to do so now. Not only do I have faith, but I have absolute trust that He will continue to do so going forward. Thank you for your ❤️love❤️, prayers, and generosity!


"The love of Christ is not limited by distance. When we love across borders, we show the world that hope has a global language."


Melissa Sharum



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