Hi, me and my friend have been homeless for over a year we have been sleeping on the side of the road since we were 18. We never got to graduate highschools because of our family. They kicked us out due to the abuse that happened and the fact they didn't want to take accountability for it and also the mental health they have caused us as well. We have been all around Georgia trying to get some type of help but there's so many ignorant people in the world that we really don't even know if we are ever gonna be able to live a normal life. Most of our nights we spend almost giving up because we have tried everything and nothing has gotten better nothing has changed. We don't have any family to stay with because our family revolves around talking bad about each other and tearing each other down they never wanna see you succeed. We tried staying with one of my family members some time ago and she punched me and called the cops on us and we haven't spoken since then. We were just trying to have a safe place to stay while we got a job but deep down I had a bad feeling from the start I just wanted to see if she could change her ways. We have been sleeping in freezing cold rain, waking up to cops drawing guns at us, people almost killing us on the side of a building, spiders and mosquitoes eating us alive, and winds and weather so cold we almost froze to death. We have tried every resource it is to get help, churches all around Georgia, shelters, mental health places, and housing authority all to no avail. We still have a lot of court fines to pay off due to us not having anywhere to go and the cops arresting us for multiple days just because of it. We are terrified of the cops we start shaking at the sight of them driving past us now. Our mental health is rapidly declining and we don't know how much longer we can keep pushing through please we really wanna be free from all of this. May God Bless everyone reading this.