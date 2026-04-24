Hope, Justice, and a Future: Help Osario

Hello friends, family, and compassionate supporters,





This fundraiser is not about excusing mistakes. It is about seeking fairness, hope, and the opportunity for a second chance.





One of the hardest things for me to accept is that this was his first criminal charge, yet he received a life sentence. While we understand that actions have consequences, we also believe that punishment should leave room for redemption, growth, and the possibility of a better future.





Over the years, I have watched the man he has become. Instead of allowing prison to define him, he has worked tirelessly to improve himself. He has earned numerous certificates through educational and self-improvement programs, dedicated himself to personal growth, and made a conscious effort to become a better man every day. He has used his time to learn, mature, and prepare himself to contribute positively to society if given the opportunity.





As a man in America, his story reflects a reality that many families know all too well. Too often, people are defined forever by one mistake rather than recognized for the growth and transformation that can happen afterward. I believe that everyone deserves to be judged not only by their past but also by the person they have worked hard to become.





We are seeking to raise funds to hire an attorney who can review his case and help us explore any legal avenues that may be available. The cost of quality legal representation is overwhelming, but we refuse to give up hope.





Behind every prison sentence is a family that continues to love, support, and pray. Behind every incarcerated person is a human being with dreams, potential, and the ability to change. I have seen that change firsthand.

We are asking for your help in allowing Osario to have his case reviewed and to continue fighting for a future beyond prison walls. Every donation, no matter the size, will go toward legal fees and expenses associated with obtaining legal representation.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping us in your thoughts and prayers. Your support means more than words can express.

Thank you for believing in hope, redemption, and second chances.