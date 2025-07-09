Hope In The Streets Ministry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in the streets of Rumford,ME. We are the church without walls.

Our Mission: We are the hands and feet of Jesus Christ. We go to the lost, broken and sometimes overlooked places. We bring the gospel "Good News" message of Jesus Christ. We meet people where they are. We offer prayer, support, encouragement, and hope to the lost and hopeless. We hand out free Bibles, food, water, clothes and basic essentials for Men, Women and Children.

We are looking to fix up a fifteen passenger van that was donated to us, to transport individuals to church. We are also raising funds for a building to use as a community center/ youth center.

Please consider helping our mission.