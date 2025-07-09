HOPE in the Caribbean!!!

Heading to this Caribbean country for the 5th time in June !!! We will also be going in November to help as much as we can...your PRAYERS and donations are helping more than you can possibly know. The situation there continues to deteriorate as the population struggles with power issues, food shortages, medical services, and addiction struggles. With all that they have going on it is inspirational to see the joy with which they worship God and spread the Gospel.

We have been able to help them in so many ways to try to put even more hope and faith in God in their daily lives. Medical clinics, Evangelism, Solar power systems, and addiction recovery are some of the doors that God has opened and invited us to walk through.

Please prayerfully consider supporting this mission...your generosity has been a huge source of inspiration for me and the team over the last few years. More importantly it has lifted the spirits and faith of those working their way through some very difficult times.

Blessings and John 3:30



