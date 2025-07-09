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Hope in Help

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShelley Payne

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shelley Payne

Hope in Help

There comes a point when asking for help becomes harder than trying to carry everything alone. If you’re reading this, thank you for taking a moment to hear my story.


Over the past several months, my family and I have faced one challenge after another. A devastating financial setback left me struggling to keep up with housing and basic living expenses, and despite countless hours spent trying to resolve the situation, I haven’t been able to recover from it. What started as a financial crisis quickly became a fight to keep my family safe, secure, and moving forward.


As a mother of three, my children are the reason I keep pushing. Even during the most difficult moments, I haven’t given up hope that we can rebuild our lives and find stability again. Right now, my focus is on getting through this challenging season and creating a secure future for my family, one step at a time.


Creating this fundraiser wasn’t an easy decision. I’ve always tried to handle things on my own, and asking for help is far outside my comfort zone. But sometimes life becomes bigger than what one person can carry alone, and I truly need support to help my family make it through this chapter.


Your support will help provide safe housing, food, utilities, transportation, and other essential expenses while I work toward rebuilding a stable future.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness you can offer. Whether you donate or simply keep my family in your thoughts and prayers, your support means more than words can express. My hope is that one day I’ll be in a position to pay this kindness forward and help someone else who finds themselves in a difficult position.


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