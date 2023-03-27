Hope & Help for Karachi Families in Need

My name is Pastor Paul Gill, and I'm leading a grassroots community initiative in Karachi, Pakistan. Our vision is to be the hands and feet of help for those who have nowhere else to turn.





In our local community, many families and homeless individuals are facing severe hardships. Everyday people are struggling to afford basic necessities, retain shelter, and pay overdue rent, leaving them on the verge of eviction and poverty.





We are raising funds to support three key areas:





Emergency Rent & Shelter Support: Helping extremely poor and homeless families avoid eviction by covering urgent house rent.





Direct Relief & Assistance: Providing food, medical aid, and basic necessities to needy individuals in our society.





Community Seminars & Guidance: Organizing educational and awareness seminars in local spaces to empower, guide, and uplift underprivileged youth.





Your support would mean so much to families in our community who are struggling to survive. Thank you for standing with us.