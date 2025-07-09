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Hope & Healing for a Mom's Dream

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrittany Stoker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brittany Stoker

Hope & Healing for a Mom's Dream

🌟 **A Mother’s Dream** 🌟 As I sit here, my heart swells with love and worry for little Isaiah. He’s just turned one, a bundle of joy who deserves the world. But life threw us an unexpected curveball—a medical condition affecting his brain that we’re still trying to understand fully. It’s been tough, really tough. I’m doing everything I can to support him, but sometimes it feels like climbing up a mountain with no end in sight. Living conditions are far from ideal right now. We’re cramped in a small apartment that echoes the stress of our situation. Isaiah and I deserve better—a warm, safe place where we can truly thrive without constant reminders of life’s hardships. It’s not just about us; it’s about setting a foundation for Isaiah to grow into his best self. I’m reaching out because sometimes you need more than love and prayers—you need practical help. I've reached the point where we could really use some support, whether that means better housing or even just essentials like diapers and baby food. It might seem small in the grand scheme of things, but it would mean everything to us right now. I believe in miracles. Not just medical ones for Isaiah's health, but also those that come from acts of kindness—big and small. Every bit of help we get is like oxygen when you're gasping for breath; it breathes life into hope. And let me tell you, the thought of giving my boy everything I never had growing up fills me with an indescribable joy...but first, we need a little push in the right direction. This campaign isn’t just about raising money—it’s about rallying around our community and showing that no matter how tough things get, there are people out there who care deeply enough to lend a hand when it counts most. Isaiah needs you as much as I do. 💖 So if you can feel the weight of my arms lifting this burden off us—even just for a little while—I’d be eternally grateful. Your kindness will light up our darkest days, and every dollar truly does count in turning dreams into reality. Let's give Isaiah (and me) that chance to soar towards brighter skies. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Together, we can make this happen! 🌈👶 #AMother’sDream

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