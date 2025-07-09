Hope, healing & a fresh start

Hi my name is Yola , asking for help is not something that comes easy for me. I’ve always tried to work through life’s challenges on my own until I was diagnosed with systemic Lupus 3 yrs ago it’s an autoimmune disease that can attack any organ at any given moment. This was devastating for me I never had anything outside of a common cold. This disease has been challenging in many ways it’s been a lifestyle change. The pain In my joints , the weight loss, the appetite decrease has been a real eye opener. I thank God I don’t look like what I’ve been through. My son and Grandmother keep me uplifted with motivational quotes, prayer and lots of encouragement. I left Tx and came to Ohio to be with my Grandmother in Ohio 3 yrs ago because she was ill. She wouldn’t move to Tx so I came here not well but I came anyway . After being here financially things just haven’t worked out here with my illness. My grandmother health has improved which is a blessing. Now that she’s feeling better another family member is willing to help care for her. I would love to move back to Tx and rebuild me and my son. My life has been a roller coaster ride here I was hospitalized here for 1 month lost my job , got better found a part-time job that didn’t pay well . The jobs aren’t plentiful here the weather is unstable I would rather be back in an environment I’m familiar with. My health may stabilize back in Houston I love the heat and the variety of different foods everything is big there ❤️I would love to give it a shot slowly and gradually try and rebuild my finances. I’m in a tight situation right now and have been here for the last three years I would love a fresh new start back in Texas . I’m familiar with the city so I feel it would be a great idea if I could go back. My health is getting better. I know that rebuilding a secure foundation is going to take time . I’m praying for this play out in real time. Help with housing costs, travel expenses, would be much appreciated. Every donation of any magnitude is a blessing. Thanks for taking the time to read my story. Prayer and gratitude









Thank you in advance

Yoda