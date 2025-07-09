Hope Haven Rwanda

Hi!! I am raising money to go to Hope Haven Christian school in Rwanda, Africa. This is a school that serves over 2,000 students aiming to end poverty in excellence through education. I will be able to participate with the students and teachers in their daily life. Here, I will have the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus and love others in a tangible way I never have before. I believe this is my purpose as a child of God as Jesus tells us to make disciples of all nations! (Matthew 28:19)!! The Lord has given me a huge heart for the nations and I am so expectant for all the ways the Lord is going to move!!! Truly the greatest honor. Any prayer and financial support is much appreciated. Thank you!!!