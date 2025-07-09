The world is full of people in need, but there is profound joy in lifting those who are less fortunate.

It began on a bitterly cold day in downtown Atlanta. Walking back to the office after lunch, I noticed a man huddled beside a hotel vent, trying to catch a whisper of warmth. I stopped to talk. In the conversation that followed, I learned a lesson that changed me forever—and sparked a mission.





Mount Carmel Ministries is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering community resilience and spiritual growth. Established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and scientific purposes, we serve as a reliable pillar of support for those in our local communities.





At Mount Carmel Ministries, we provide:

Humanitarian Outreach & Nutrition Hub: Providing essential nutritional support, fresh groceries, and hot meals (like the Hope for the Homeless Thanksgiving drive) to unhoused individuals and food-insecure families to restore dignity and care to the most vulnerable.

The MCM Thrift Store: Operating a local retail space that provides affordable clothing, winter essentials, and household goods to low-income families while serving as a built-in sustainability engine to fund the ministry's broader outreach programs.





Spiritual & Wellness Enrichment: Delivering curated outreach, prayer networks, and spiritual resources directly to residents in local senior nursing facilities and homebound individuals throughout the community to combat social isolation.

Community Health Education: Organizing annual events, camp meetings, and targeted workshops designed to equip rural residents with practical biblical study, health literacy, and preventative wellness strategies to combat chronic disease.





Where Your Donation Goes & How Much It Helps

This year, we are asking for $2,000 because the regional need is greater than ever. Your financial partnership today will be poured directly into the frontline infrastructure of these upcoming events:

$25 provides a complete, hot Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings for a family of four facing food insecurity. $50 funds the wellness and educational materials for a family to attend our upcoming Camp Meeting workshops, giving them practical strategies for chronic disease prevention and health literacy. $100 helps us stock our emergency nutrition pantry with shelf-stable bulk items, ensuring our humanitarian food relief continues long after the holiday ends. $250 covers staging and transportation costs to deliver spiritual resources, warm blankets, and personal care kits to an entire family living under a bridge or an overpass.





Every single dollar acts as a brick building up a stronger, healthier, and more connected Grundy County.





Will You Partner with Us?

Whether it’s a gift of $25 or $250, your generosity ripples across generations