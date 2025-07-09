Hope for the Homebound Ministry

Our ministry began with a simple but powerful conviction: no one should be forgotten or left alone because of illness, disability, or isolation.





We saw people living for years inside their homes — bedridden, in wheelchairs, or completely dependent on others — often without hope, visits, or support. Many of them could not come to church, and in practice, were cut off from community and spiritual care.





Inspired by the Gospel story of the friends who carried the paralyzed man to Jesus, we felt called to do the same in our time: to bring people to Christ who cannot come on their own.





We began by visiting individuals in their homes, bringing basic help such as food, hygiene supplies, and care, but also something even more important — human presence, dignity, and the message that Jesus Christ loves them.





Over time, this mission grew into organized outreach: regular visits, transportation of people with disabilities to gatherings, and the creation of Christian camps where they can hear the Gospel, experience fellowship, and receive care.





Today, we work with individuals who are often completely isolated, and we help bring them into contact with the Church and a wider community that continues to support them after the camp.





Our heart remains the same: to carry those who cannot walk, so they can encounter Jesus Christ and experience hope again.