Hope for Tanzania

Hello, my name is Evangelist Laurent John, and I am the founder of Christ Ambassador of Love Mission Tanzania.

We are a Christian ministry based in Tanzania with a strong vision to bring hope, faith, and transformation to communities through worship, discipleship, youth empowerment, digital media ministry, and community outreach programs.

Across many communities in Tanzania, there are people who are spiritually hungry, youth who need guidance, and families who need encouragement and support. We believe that the love of Christ can bring real transformation - not only spiritually, but also socially and practically.