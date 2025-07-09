Hope for Sophie: A Healing Mission

Sophie is a bright, beautiful child—fearfully and wonderfully made—who is walking through a battle no child should have to face. She is fighting a complex and exhausting combination of Lyme disease, Babesia, Bartonella, chronic Epstein-Barr virus, MCAS, PANDAS, CIRS and add to the mix MTHFR gene mutations that make it incredibly difficult for her body to detox, heal, and absorb the nutrients she needs.





These illnesses don’t just affect her physically—they touch every part of her life. They bring pain, fatigue, inflammation, and neurological struggles that can make even the smallest daily tasks overwhelming. And yet, through it all, Sophie continues to show a quiet strength and resilience that can only be described as God-given.





Over the past few years, we have prayed, searched, and fought for answers. We have traveled across the country and seen over 24 doctors, trusting that the Lord would guide us to the right people and the right path for her healing. While we have found pieces of hope along the way, this level of specialized care comes with an overwhelming financial burden.





Most Lyme-literate specialists do not accept insurance. Appointments range from $350 to $1,000 each, and Sophie’s medications and supplements cost approximately $1,300 every month. In addition, she depends on therapies like hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, and infrared/laser treatments—tools that support her healing but are not covered by insurance and add significantly to the cost.





We are now stepping into the next chapter of Sophie’s journey. We have been led to a specialist in Annapolis who offers new hope, but pursuing this care requires us to temporarily relocate to Maryland for several months so she can undergo intensive treatment.





This road has stretched us in every way—emotionally, physically, and financially—but we continue to trust that God has a purpose in Sophie’s story. We believe He is walking with her through every moment of this, and that He is still writing her healing story.





If you feel called to support Sophie, we humbly ask for your help. Whether through a donation, sharing her story, or lifting her up in prayer, every act of kindness makes a difference. Your support helps carry a burden that feels too heavy to bear alone.





We are believing for healing. We are believing for restoration. And we are believing that Sophie’s story will one day be a testimony of God’s faithfulness.





Thank you for standing with us, praying with us, and being part of her journey