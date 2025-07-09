Hope for Orphans and War Affected Kids

On May 21, Pastor Cristian Istrate will travel to Romania on a short-term mission trip to serve orphans, Ukrainian child refugees, and families displaced by the war in Ukraine. Many of these families are facing deep hardship—poverty, trauma, uncertainty, and the pain of being forced from their homes.

This mission is centered on bringing practical help, encouragement, prayer, and the love of Christ to those who urgently need hope and stability. Support for this trip will help provide food, clothing, supplies, and ministry resources for vulnerable children and struggling families.

Part of this mission will also include encouraging and supporting local Christian leaders who are faithfully serving in critical ministries among refugees, children, and hurting communities. Most importantly, the Gospel will be shared with Ukrainian refugees and with many young people in Romania who are struggling spiritually, emotionally, and socially.





“How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the gospel of peace, who bring glad tidings of good things!” — Romans 10:15





By God’s grace, we’ve already received some of the support we need, and we’re so grateful to everyone who has prayed, donated, and encouraged this mission. We’re still a bit short, though, and need about $1,800 more to fully cover the mission expenses.





Every gift—no matter the amount—can make a meaningful difference in the life of a child or a family in need.





By supporting this mission, you are helping provide:





Care for orphans, refugees, and vulnerable children Encouragement and support for single mothers displaced by war Food, clothing, supplies, and ministry resources Spiritual encouragement and Gospel sharing Distribution of the New Testament / God's Word





Please prayerfully consider donating and sharing this fundraiser with others. Together, we can bring compassion, hope, and practical support to children and families who desperately need to know they are not forgotten.

Tax-Deductible Donations

If someone would like to donate and receive a tax deduction, they can do so through this link: Donate through Summit Heights Methodist Church

Please select the “Special Gift” option and in the notes write:

Pastor Cristian mission trip

Thank you for praying, giving, and standing with Pastor Cristian in this mission.