Hope for Nelisha

Support Nelisha’s Journey with Williams Syndrome





Our beloved 12-year-old daughter, Nelisha, was diagnosed in 2020 with Williams Syndrome—a rare genetic condition caused by the deletion of a small piece of chromosome 7. This affects important genes, including the one responsible for producing elastin, a protein that helps keep blood vessels and other tissues flexible.

Because of this disorder, Nelisha faces developmental delays, learning challenges, cardiovascular concerns, and unique medical needs. Yet despite these challenges, she is known for her bright spirit, warm heart, and wonderfully friendly personality.

Nelisha is currently on chronic medication, and she must undergo comprehensive medical testing every six months to monitor her heart and overall health. In addition, the condition has deeply affected her educational progress and limited her social experiences. We are doing everything we can to support her, but the financial strain is growing.





Your contribution will be used directly for:

Ongoing medical evaluations and specialist care

Chronic medication

Educational support tailored to her needs

Programs and therapies that can help improve her physical and emotional well-being





We warmly invite you to take a moment to learn more about Williams Syndrome, a condition many people have never heard of. Increased awareness helps create understanding, compassion, and support for families like ours.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to giving Nelisha the care, stability, and opportunities she deserves.

Your kindness can help her live a healthier, fuller, and happier life.

From the bottom of our hearts,

Thank you for supporting Nelisha.