Hope for Nahashon

Help Nahashon fight against giant cell tumour





Nahashon is an 11-year-old boy from Turkana County, Kenya, who has spent years living with a giant facial tumour that has stolen his childhood. Every day, he struggles to eat, attend school, and interact with others as the tumour continues to grow. His family cannot afford the specialized surgery and treatment he urgently needs, leaving him with little hope.





Save a Life Global Foundation, a humanitarian organization committed to restoring hope through life-changing healthcare. We are raising funds to cover Nahashon's treatment, transportation, accommodation, and post-operative care. Your generosity can give him a second chance at life—a chance to smile again, return to school, and dream about his future. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings Nahashon one step closer to healing. Together, we can transform his story from suffering to hope.