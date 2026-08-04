Hope for Jack and Allie Foster

Hello, Im creating this benefit to better the future of 2 wonderful children, Jackson and Allie Foster! Hardship, heartache, mother's abandonment over 7 years ago, death of their grandmother, and public judgement of a single father has made their situation rather grim! They live with their father, Daniel, although financially they are and have been struggling for some time.The kids have always came first, though at a costly price.With logging the main industry here and Virginia an "at will" state, he's lost more than one job to the illegal immigrant infestation in our local workforce. Now he works part time where,when, and often as he can, which isn't enough. Recently they had to move in with their aunt to make ends meet. Bills piling up, already in debt, school starting soon, and winter not far off makes the future seem grim! Please, if you are able or you someone who can, please donate, share, and share again! Whatever this raises, these kids will be forever grateful! Thank you all!